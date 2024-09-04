12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 05, 2024
News

Yellow weather warning in place as heavy rainfall could hit Burnham-On-Sea area today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A yellow warning for heavy rainfall is in place in the Bunham-On-Sea today (Thursday September 5th) as the Met Office warns ‘heavy showers, perhaps thundery, are possible’.

The weather warning is in place through today until 11.45pm, states the Met Office.

A spokesperson says: “Scattered heavy showers may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places.”

“Over a longer period a few places could see more than 50-60 mm, possibly even as much as 80 to 100 mm if repeated batches of heavy rain affect the same locations – this perhaps more likely during the second half of Thursday.”

