Yellow weather warning in place as heavy rainfall could hit Burnham-On-Sea area today

A yellow warning for heavy rainfall is in place in the Bunham-On-Sea today (Thursday September 5th) as the Met Office warns ‘heavy showers, perhaps thundery, are possible’.

The weather warning is in place through today until 11.45pm, states the Met Office.

A spokesperson says: “Scattered heavy showers may merge into longer spells of heavy, showery rain in places.”

“Where heavy downpours occur, perhaps thundery in places, accumulations of 20-40 mm are possible in an hour or two, with the small chance of isolated accumulations over 50 mm.”

“Over a longer period a few places could see more than 50-60 mm, possibly even as much as 80 to 100 mm if repeated batches of heavy rain affect the same locations – this perhaps more likely during the second half of Thursday.”