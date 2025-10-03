Yellow weather warning in force as Storm Amy hits Burnham area with high winds

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Saturday) as Storm Amy sweeps across the region, bringing strong winds and heavy downpours.

The Met Office has a warning in force from midnight until 7pm, with forecasters predicting gusts of up to 65mph along exposed coastal areas. The winds will peak in Burnham mid-afternoon.

Inland, winds are expected to reach between 45-55mph, creating potentially hazardous conditions for residents and travellers.

A Met Office spokesman says: “West to southwesterly winds will strengthen and become gusty through Saturday, with gusts of 45-55 mph possible in places, and perhaps 60-65 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in the west. Winds should then gradually ease later on Saturday.”

Local authorities are urging residents to take extra care, particularly near seafront areas and when travelling. Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and to be alert for fallen branches and surface water on roads.

Storm Amy is expected to bring a period of unsettled weather to parts of England and Wales throughout the day, with the north of the country feeling the brunt of the storm.