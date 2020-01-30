The new £4.6 million replacement for the Highbridge Hotel is set to be formally opened to the public this Friday (January 31st).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to officially open YMCA Highbridge with a launch event being held from 11am to 1pm.

The original hotel building was gutted in a fire in April 2008 that left it severely damaged, prompting a lengthy re-build project that encountered several delays.

YMCA spokeswoman Lauren Easterbrook told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The impressive new YMCA Highbridge building provides a community cafe, a large multi-use sports hall for group sports activities, plus modern meeting areas, and 23 new homes for young people.”

“The building will now host a range of fitness classes, youth services and community events as well as offering rentable meeting and conference rooms.”

Funded by YMCA Dulverton Group, Sedgemoor District Council, Homes England and EDF’s Hinkley Point C Community Fund; the development has been a collaborative effort and will be a community asset for Highbridge.

The YMCA Highbridge team have already begun providing a variety of sessions as part of a timetable of weekly events, which includes a stay and play for parents with babies, as well as sports sessions for children aged 8-15. The programme of events will expand over the coming weeks, including the introduction of a fitness timetable from the 3rd February.

The official opening of YMCA Highbridge will be held at the site on Huntspill Road from 11am to 1pm on Friday, where members of the public are welcome to attend.