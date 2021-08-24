A young boy was helped after suffering a head injury in a fall on Burnham-On-Sea’s sea wall steps on Tuesday (August 24th).

Coastguards called out BARB Search & Rescue to assist in the incident, alongside the RNLI lifeguards at the southern end of the seafront.

A BARB spokesman said: “BARB’s team of volunteers was called out by Coastguards to near Burnham Yacht Club at 12.21pm to assist in a medical incident where a child had suffered a head injury in a fall down the sea wall steps.”

“Our team, who are trained to deal with incidents like this, were quickly on scene and, after speaking to the family, worked alongside an RNLI lifeguard to stabilise the boy and ensure that he was able to be safely transported to the ambulance when it arrived. We wish him a speedy recovery.”