A young Brent Knoll runner has been named the second fastest 11 year-old girl Parkrun runner in the country.

Grace Baker, 11, enjoys taking part in Parkruns on Saturday mornings at Apex Park in Highbridge.

She credits some of her success to meeting her inspiration in the sport last year, Paula Ratcliffe, who is a former world record holder.

In January, Grace became a Schools County Champion, winning her second cross country event after previously winning a Sedgemoor district qualification event the previous month.

Last month she came third in the South West Countries championships at a distance of half of her favoured 5km Parkrun.

Grace continues to break records and became the fastest ever girl at the Cheddar junior parkrun recently and also the fastest ever girl or boy at her school, Hugh Sexey’s, in cross country events.

Grace has joined Taunton Athletic Club to further develop her running.

She says: “I love running – it’s great fun. I am really pleased to have had a successful cross country season in recent months.”