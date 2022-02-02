Budding young chefs from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge at The King Alfred School Academy have cooked up some delicious dishes during the first round of a regional cookery competition.

Several students have taken part in an annual cookery competition organised by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club.

Robert Dowell from Year 10 finished first while Poppy Mackay of Year 9 finished in second place overall.

Both have qualified to go fowards to the south west regional stage of the national Rotary Young Chef Competition whcih will be held in March.

Robert cooked up a menu including honey BBQ chicken wings, hunters chicken and poached pears.

With a meat-free menu, Poppy prepared a menu of bruschetta with mint and raspberry mocktail, chickpea burgers with sweet potato fries and a vegan chocolate mousse.

Kieran Moore (Year 10), Ryan Brice (Year 9) and Jake Bartlett (Year 9) also were praised by the judges for all their hard work with planning, preparing and practising their menus.

Judges gave the students just two hours to prepare a three-course healthy meal for two people costing less than £20, and then they judged it on the menus, costings and the health benefits.

The competition was organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham and Highbridge including David Stickles and Bernard Raines. Judges included Principal Dan Milford and Carol Chalmers, a local hotel owner.

Mr Milford said: “The students were amazing as always and a credit to the Academy.”

Teacher Natasha King added: “I am so proud as a teacher and tutor to all these students. All achieved what was required and more. They would all have been worthy winners.”