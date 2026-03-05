Young Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate strong results at London competition

A group of young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating after achieving impressive results at a top‑level competition in London.

Five athletes from Monarchs Gymnastics travelled to the capital to compete against some of the strongest clubs in the country — including gymnasts from the Great Britain World Championship squad.

The club entered two partnerships into the event, with both delivering confident and precise combined routines.

Ava Morgan, Seren Kaye and Imogen Shepherd placed 18th out of 32 in a highly competitive field, while Regan Harris and Ava Walshe‑Thorne secured 19th place out of 33 in their category — a result the club says reflects their hard work and growing experience on the national stage.

Mandy Warburton praised the gymnasts for their commitment and performance, saying: “We would like to say a huge congratulations to all of the gymnasts — you did amazingly. Your hard work and dedication truly showed on the competition floor.”

The club is now turning its attention to upcoming competitions in Bristol and Wales, with training already underway.

Monarchs Gymnastics offers classes for all ages and abilities, from parent‑and‑toddler sessions to elite training, along with soft‑play sessions every Friday from 9am to 12pm. More details can be found here.

Pictures: The gymnasts in action at the competition (Photos contributed by Monarchs)