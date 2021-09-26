A Burnham-On-Sea youngster with Cystic Fibrosis has raised over £2,400 for a charity that supports people with the condition by cycling over 30 miles in a day.

Isla Ferguson, 8, wanted to help the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and so undertook a cycling challenge to raise funds on Sunday (September 26th).

Isla says: “Cystic fibrosis is hard to live with because I have to take around 37 tablets a day and do two nebulisers and physiotherapy every day. It also means I cannot swim in lakes or rivers which I find frustrating.”

“I love sport and want to be an athlete when I am older. I do triathlon and swimming four times a week! This keeps me well and healthy and out of hospital.”

“It’s a good job I love it because it is so good for my lungs – it makes my Mum and Dad very proud! I love to compete at competitions and even when I fell off my bike at a fast speed, I got up and finished the race. CF teaches me to be very resilient.”

Her cycling challenge took her from Burnham-On-Sea to Highbridge and then out to Woolavington, Cossington, Catcott, near Ashcott, and then beyond Burtle before heading back to Burnham-On-Sea where she was cheered in by supporters and family.

She said afterwards: “The ride went so well – the weather was perfect! I had great support from my triathlon friends who cycled with me in sections and kept me giggling!”

“Some of my school teachers from Lympsham First School came out to cheer me on and friends from the school also made banners.”

Isla is “over the moon” with all the kind donations and she wants to help fund research to find a cure.

It was actually four years ago on Sunday that she was last in hospital for her chest during a two week stay. Previous to that she was admitted approx every 3-6 months.

She joined the Triathlon Club at Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy and since then she has not been in hospital for her chest.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-limiting genetic condition affecting more than 10,000 people across the UK. It affects the lungs and digestive system and can cause chronic infections and reduced lung function. Currently, half of those with CF will not live past age 41.

Click here to see Isla’s fundraising page.