Young Burnham-On-Sea footballers complete sponsored beach walk, raising over £2,400

Young footballers from Burnham United FC completed a sponsored beach walk on Friday 23rd May, raising an impressive £2,414 to support their team’s equipment needs for the season ahead.

The group of Under-11s set off at 8.30am from Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty before making the long walk along the beach to Brean Down, cheered on by families, coaches and supporters.

The sponsored challenge was organised to help fund new kit and essential items for the team, and the total raised has already exceeded expectations.

Coaches said the players showed great determination throughout the walk and praised them for their effort and teamwork.

A club spokesperson added the youngsters had “done brilliantly” and thanked everyone who donated or supported the event.

They added that the money raised will make a real difference as they prepare for the months ahead, helping ensure the young players have the equipment they need.