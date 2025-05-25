Young Burnham-On-Sea golfer celebrates winning top trophy over the weekend

A young Burnham-On-Sea golfer is celebrating after winning a top trophy over the weekend.

Freddie Turnell of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club, won the George Henriques Salver for being the leading under-20 player from GB and Ireland.

His win came during the final day of Brabazon Trophy action at Hankley Common Golf Club where Biagio Andrea Gagliardi was crowned the first ever Italian winner.

Gagliardi fired a round of -1 to finish -8 overall, two clear of his nearest competitor, Freddie Turnell of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club.

Turnell played a great game and back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14 fired him back into contention, as he came in as clubhouse leader on -6. Check out the final leaderboard here.