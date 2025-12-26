Young Burnham-On-Sea karting driver wins top title after superb season

A talented young racer from Burnham-On-Sea has ended his 2025 season on a high after successfully defending his Under‑12 crown at Castle Combe, cementing his status as one of Somerset’s brightest young motorsport prospects.

Ethan McNally-Roberts, a student at King Alfred School in Highbridge, delivered a composed and confident performance at the Wiltshire circuit to retain the title he first won last year.

The victory adds to an already remarkable season that has seen him compete at both national and club level across the UK.

Over the course of 2025, Ethan has secured more than ten podium finishes, including a Top 30 result in Club100, a Top 6 finish in the Daniel Ricciardo Series, and both the Spring and Autumn Under‑12 Championships at Castle Combe.

His achievements extend beyond racing success. Ethan was awarded the 2025 Team Player Award by Stalloni Campioni Racing, recognising his sportsmanship, support for fellow drivers, and the professional way he represents the team at circuits and in the media.

One of the standout moments of his year came at Buckmore Park, where he met one of his racing heroes, former Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo — an unforgettable experience that added extra sparkle to an already exceptional season.

Ethan credits his determination and resilience, along with the support of his team and long‑term sponsor Learn with Vern, for helping him reach new heights in his racing career.

Looking ahead, plans are already underway for an ambitious 2026 season. Ethan has now passed his ARKS licence test and will step up into owner‑kart racing as he continues his progression through the motorsport ranks.

Local businesses interested in supporting Ethan’s journey and promoting their brand through his racing activities are invited to contact EMR Racing Ltd at emr_racing@outlook.com.