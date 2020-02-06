Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge students from King Alfred School Academy have excelled with their best ever performances by qualifying for the Somerset Schools Cross Country Championships.

Seven of the Academy’s students made it through to this year’s Somerset Schools Cross Country Championships at Aldon Hill near Yeovil, where they represented Sedgemoor.

Macy Noad finished 2nd in the Junior Girls section, while Dan Maydew was 3rd in the Inter Boys category. Macy Noad finished 2nd in the Junior Girls section, while Dan Maydew was 3rd in the Inter Boys category.

Macy Burge won through in 4th in the Minor Girls group while Mia Noad finished 10th in the Inter Girls race.

“All four students have done really well and now qualify for the South West championships to represent Somerset – the highest ever number,” said a spokesman.

Also competing and running well were local runners Zak Powell, Fin Fooks, Matilda Hicks and Lucas Earth.