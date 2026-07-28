Young Burnham‑On‑Sea sailor impresses on the world stage with strong results

A teenage sailor from Burnham‑On‑Sea has continued her remarkable rise on the international stage this week, delivering another eye‑catching set of results at the prestigious International Topper Class World Championships in Saint Pierre Quiberon, Brittany.

Thirteen‑year‑old Brooke Browning, a student at King Alfred School in Highbridge, has surged into national prominence in the Topper 5.3 class, where she now stands as the second‑highest ranked female sailor in the UK.

Her performances in France have further underlined why she is seen as one of the sport’s brightest young prospects, with her steady climb through the fleet earning admiration from coaches and competitors alike.

Brooke successfully battled through qualifying to secure her place in the gold fleet, a milestone made all the more impressive by the challenging conditions that swept in.

Gusty, unpredictable winds kept sailors on constant alert, with rapid shifts in direction testing even the most experienced competitors.

Speaking after her latest races, Brooke said the week had pushed her skills to the limit. “The weather has been so unbelievably difficult due to changing direction and the gusts coming and going too. You have to keep your head out of the boat at all times looking for the next wind pressure. The start lines have been mad with 80 boats pushing for the right place to start. All the hard work training has paid off and got me into gold fleet after qualifying today. Now it’s time to see what happens in the next three days in the gold fleet!”

Her progress places her firmly among the rising stars of British youth sailing, and her performances in Brittany will be closely watched as the championships move into their decisive final stages.