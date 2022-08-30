A young singer from Burnham-On-Sea has taken part in her first professional audition for a part in the Les Misérables UK Tour.

Scarlett Newitt, 8, attended the audition for the part of Cosette in the Les Misérables UK Tour for its recent Bristol run.

Her signing teacher, Siobhan Johnson, says: “There were over 100 girls who auditioned and Scarlett made it to call backs and into the final group of nine!”

“She was then put on the stand-by list for the role, meaning she could have received a phone call at late notice due to injury or illness asking her to step in and perform.”

“Scarlett has been taking singing lessons with me for a few years now and I am immensely proud of what she achieved, especially this being her first ever professional job and auditioning against many girls with agents and previous stage credits.”

“She has a very bright future ahead of her and I look forward to seeing her grow and develop further.”