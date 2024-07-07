Burnham-On-Sea swimmer with Olympics ambitions beats 23-year-old record

A young Burnham-On-Sea swimmer who one day hopes to take part in the Olympics has set a new record that had stood for over 20 years.

Madox Winder has smashed the reecord for a length of front crawl during Hugh Sexey’s Middle School annual Swim Gala.

Madox completed the length in a blistering time of 15.3 seconds, beating the record set 23 years ago by Michael Harris.

Nicola Winder says: “Madox loves to swim and trains on a regular basis. He started competing with Burnham-On-Sea Academy Swim Team in November 2023 and has achieved a lot since starting.”

Despite having Autism and ADHD, he has overcome a number of challenges and hopes one day to compete in the Olympics.

“He would not be competing without the help and support from the coaches at the Academy Swim Team. They provide an inclusive atmosphere, care and understanding, taking into account Madox’s needs.”