Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has met with local young climate activists to hear about their concerns about climate change.

At a meeting in Wells, the students discussed the Government’s response, plus the use of electric cars, carbon heating systems and sustainable agriculture.

Mr Heappey explained his commitment to combatting climate change and discussed what the Government is doing to ensure this ‘real threat’ is dealt with.

Mr Heappey said: “I was so pleased to be able to meet young people trying to make a difference on climate change and I was impressed by their well informed questions.”

“It is the biggest challenge we face and engaging this generation is crucial in facing up to this real threat.”

“I was pleased to be able to discuss the Government’s Renewable Heat Incentive, the changes to how we recycle plastic here in Somerset and why I think 2050 is an ambitious – but sensible – target to reach net zero by.”

“By making small changes every day like not buying new clothes, responsibly recycling our plastic – or choosing a can over a bottle of drink, we can all play our part.”

“I look forward to meeting the group again in the near future and I will continue to work hard in Government to address the climate emergency and I know my colleagues in Westminster are doing the same.”