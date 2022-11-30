Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating success at the South West Championships with a great haul of medals.

The group from Highbridge-based Monarchs Gymnastics Club travelled to Yate, Bristol to compete in the competition over the weekend.

The club‘s Mandy Warburton said: “A huge well done to the team of 63 gymnasts, one of the largest in the competition since coming back to almost full capacity following the pandemic.”

“For many of them this was their first competition, the youngest being just 6 years old. They all had a lot of fun competing and cheering on their team. Well done to all of our gymnasts and of course our coaches and judges as well as all the parents who helped at the competition.”

Gold Medals were won by Kian & Amara – Balance and Dynamic; Jack & Tay – Balance and Dynamic; Mia, Amelia & Grace – Combined; and Louie & Joshua – Combined.

Silver Medals were won by Leo & Cai; Maddie & Jorgie; Katherine & Phoenix; Regan, Edee & Matilda; and William & Toby.

Bronze Medals were Connie & Isla; Poppy, Mia & Imogen; and Amelia, Katie & Sanae.

Just missing out on medals were Caitlin, Katherine & Phoenix 4th, Mya & Cora 4th, Verity & Miaya 4th, and Raegan & Georgia 4th. Edie & Holly 6th: Emily, Rosie & Juno 6th: Eve & Zoe 13th: Felicity & Eva 5th: Grace, Jennifer & Emily 6th: Evie, Izzy & Ava 11th: Harriet, Erin & Aeesha 8th: Jess & Bella 7th: Lizzi & Maisie 5th: Sophie & Lily 13th: Tory & Darcey 10th: Zoe & Ava 7th.