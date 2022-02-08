Young gymnasts from the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are celebrating more success this week.

Seven senior gymnasts from Highbridge’s Monarchs Gymnastics Club competed in a national tournament, the Pat Wade Classic, in Stoke-on-Trent at the weekend with huge success.

“They were competing against gymnasts from all over the country with all seven coming back with medals,” says the club’s Mandy Warburton.

“Kian Hawkes and Amara Gamwell won Gold medals in the IDP 2 mixed pairs competition, Jack Warburton and Tay Meagar won Silver Medals in the Mens Youth section and Gina Cumberlidge, Evie Skinner and Summer Belben won Bronze in the IDP 2 Womens competition.”

She adds: “an even bigger team are hoping to competing in London in a couple of weeks and we wish them all the very best of luck.”