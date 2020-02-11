Young Highbridge motorcycling enthusiast Ollie Walker is celebrating after qualifying to compete in a national competition.

Ollie, 12, has been motorbike riding since the age of six, taking part in the Cool Fab minibike racing championships.

The youngster, who is a pupil at Hugh Sexeys School, has his sights set on one day becoming one of the UK’s top Moto GP riders.

“He really loves the sport – and is highly focused on meeting his goals of winning. Ollie is so passionate about riding and loves the sport,” mum Karla told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“He is delighted to have qualified for British Talent Cup Moto 3 class, riding a Honda nsf250r for Moto Rapido Ducati British superbike team.”

“It is a very exciting time, particularly with his future prospects, and this is really a great step towards his future goals.”

“We are seeking local business sponsors to get involved and meet the £30,000 annual costs of taking part. For more details, contact Rhys Walker at rhysian01@aol.com.”