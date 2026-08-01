Students in Burnham area heading to university urged to book life‑saving MenB vaccine

Young people across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to book a potentially life‑saving Meningitis B vaccination as thousands of appointments open at high street pharmacies ahead of the autumn university term.

The limited‑time programme, launched last week, is aimed at protecting students who will soon be moving into shared accommodation and mixing closely with new friends. Pharmacies across the region are offering the jab to eligible 17 and 18‑year‑olds born between 1st September 2007 and 31st August 2008, along with under‑25s born on or after 21st July 2001 who are starting university or residential further education for the first time.

Appointments for 17 and 18‑year‑olds can be booked through the NHS National Booking Service, while those in the under‑25 group will need to arrange their first dose directly with a local pharmacy. Two doses are required, spaced at least 28 days apart.

Matthew Dominey, Screening and Immunisation Lead for NHS England South West, said the risks for new students are significantly higher than for their peers, with the bacteria spreading easily through close contact such as sharing drinks or vapes, kissing, or simply living together in halls. He added that getting vaccinated over the summer gives students time to complete both doses before cases typically rise in the autumn.

Catriona Ketiar, Chief Pharmacist at NHS England South West, said pharmacies are ready to support young people ahead of the new term and urged anyone heading to university to make time for the jab before leaving home. She stressed that Meningitis B can be deadly and should not be left to chance.

Beth Smout, Regional Deputy Director of Health Protection at UKHSA, said the risk increases sharply for those starting university, where close mixing with new people is unavoidable. She encouraged students to book both doses over the summer to ensure strong protection as they take their next big step.

Liv, a student from Dorset, said she chose to get vaccinated because it protects against serious illnesses including septicaemia, sepsis and meningitis. She added that first‑year students are at higher risk due to living in halls.

Health officials say there have been more clusters of Meningitis B cases than usual this year, including an outbreak in Dorset and a larger one in Kent. Evidence from the UK infant vaccination programme shows a reduction of around 75% in Meningitis among vaccinated groups.

Further details and booking information are available via the NHS service for MenB vaccinations.