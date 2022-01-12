Young people in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to get invited to get involved with a regional performing arts group.

Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts runs classes and theatre opportunities in Burnham for young people aged 4-19 and across Somerset, North Somerset and Bristol.

Its Burnham-On-Sea branch meets on Mondays at The Princess Theatre from 4.15pm – 6.15pm and the group says it currently has a few places available.

“We welcome students to musical theatre classes, acting classes, dance classes, production arts classes and private singing and instrumental tuition,” says a spokeswoman.

“We do not only create performers, but writers, directors, choreographers and designers. This training is taught by expert, qualified, DBS checked and first aid trained tutors who help to build confidence, increase interpersonal skills and create team players.”

“Our ethos is to combine affordability, inclusivity and high quality, however, Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts’ main aim is to have fun!”

For more details, click here.