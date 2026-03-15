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Boy rescued after getting stuck in mud next to Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club pontoons

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Emergency crews were called to Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club on Saturday afternoon (March 14th) after a boy became trapped in mud beside the pontoons.

Police, Coastguards, and BARB Search & Rescue were called at around 3.45pm when an eyewitness reported the individual struggling in thigh-deep mud.

Several of Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard’s mud rescue technicians used a line to help the boy to safety and he did not require medical treatment.

Emergency services praised the quick-thinking member of the public who called for help, reminding residents and visitors of the dangers of mudflats along Burnham’s coastline.

“We always prefer to get called and perform a quick rescue like this to avoid the risk of people putting themselves in difficulty to help others,” added a spokesperson.

Safety advice was given and the teams were able to stand down.

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