Events are being held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge today (Monday) to mark the historic coronation of King Charles III.

Monday May 8th (Bank Holiday)

Big Picnic – A coronation ‘big picnic’ event will be held at Highbridge Community Hall (instead of Southwell House and The Rec due to the weather) from 12.30-2.30pm organised by local community group Our Highbridge. Turn up with your picnic!

Wildlife displays inside the church with a nature theme will be held today. Read more details here. Coronation Crowns Trail in Burnham and Highbridge – Find 30 special crowns in shop windows for a chance to win £50! Organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, it runs until May 13th. Read more details here.

