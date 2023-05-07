Events are being held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge today (Monday) to mark the historic coronation of King Charles III.

Monday May 8th (Bank Holiday)

  • Big Picnic – A coronation ‘big picnic’ event will be held at Highbridge Community Hall (instead of Southwell House and The Rec due to the weather) from 12.30-2.30pm organised by local community group Our Highbridge. Turn up with your picnic!
  • Brent Knoll St Michael’s Church ‘celebration of nature’ – Wildlife displays inside the church with a nature theme will be held today. Read more details here.
  • Coronation Crowns Trail in Burnham and Highbridge – Find 30 special crowns in shop windows for a chance to win £50! Organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade, it runs until May 13th. Read more details here.

See more events on the what’s on page 

 
