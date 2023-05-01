Events are being held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to mark the historic coronation of King Charles III.

Burnham-On-Sea.com provides a full guide to all the main public events taking place:

Saturday May 6th

Live stream of Coronation service on big screen – Burnham’s Princess Theatre will show the service with free cream teas available to residents and a talk by local historian John Strickland. Places must be booked in advance. Read more details here.

Sunday May 7th

Burnham Coronation Party In The Park – A free live outdoor music event in Burnham-On-Sea’s Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5pm. Read moe details here.

Wildlife trails around the grounds of St Michael’s Church plus displays inside with a nature theme. Read more details here. Brass Band Concert – Celebrate the coronation with Burnham and Highbridge brass band performing this special concert at The Princess at 7pm. Tickets £8 from theatre.

– Celebrate the coronation with Burnham and Highbridge brass band performing this special concert at The Princess at 7pm. Tickets £8 from theatre. Coronation BBQ – To celebrate the Coronation, 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group is holding a BBQ and Afternoon Tea from 2-5pm at the Scout Hut in Coronation Road, Highbridge. There will be a tombola, tin can alley, Coronation crafts and a chance to make your own S’mores over an open fire.

Monday May 8th (Bank Holiday)

Big Picnic – A coronation ‘big picnic’ event will be held at Southwell House and The Rec from 12.30-2.30pm organised by local community group Our Highbridge. Turn up with your picnic!

To add your local public event to this page, contact Burnham-On-Sea.com