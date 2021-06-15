Somerset youth theatre company Re:ACT is seeking new members in Burnham-On-Sea for its upcoming productions.

The group is working on several exciting new shows and projects including The Addams Family Musical, film workshops and community theatre.

“Re:ACT are an organisation that offers theatre and all-round creative opportunities and training for young people ages 4-19 in and around North Somerset, Somerset and soon to be Bristol,” says Hannah Lowrie, education and outreach officer for Re:ACT.

“Re:ACT hold regular classes and training sessions for young people in musical theatre, acting and dance.”

“We have also just opened our production arts sector, which will explore career opportunities in technical theatre, design, lighting, costume, make up and film making.”

“We are always looking for new members to join us! If you have an interest in the arts, and want to gain confidence and knowledge in performing – we’d love to welcome you!”

“We perform regular musicals with our young members, recently including Oliver, Little Shop of Horrors, Les Miserable and West Side Story. Our acting classes cover a wide range of theatre practitioners, and includes training in screen acting and stage combat.”

“Our members perform various pieces of original and published work, from stage performances to screen performances. Our acting class works towards a main production each year, alongside other creative and casting opportunities connected to our film branch!”

“Anyone interested in joining Re:ACT can email team@performingandproductionarts.com. Alternatively, parents or guardians can contact us via our Facebook page, Re:ACT Performing and Production Arts.”

“Our terms are five weeks – musical theatre and acting are £45 per term, dance is £42 per term. Our Seedlings group which is soon to be back up and running is £4.50 per session, for 4-6 year olds.”

“We are currently rehearsing for our production of The Addams Family. Our acting class are in rehearsals for a Re:ACT original film production of The Fitzroy Tavern. We also have a show named Heroes of our Time in rehearsals, and our production of Shakers has just had its run at The Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare!”

“We have regular workshops with industry West End professionals, such as Jacob Fisher, Luke Bayer and Natalie May Paris.”

Louise, a Parent, says: “The team at Re:ACT show endless enthusiasm, passion, excitement, and commitment to supporting the children and young people that they work with. My daughter is at ‘home’ at Re:ACT, surrounded by people who share her interests, her passion for musical theatre has been channelled and nurtured to enable her to deliver striking, confident performances on stage. Re:ACT encourages a culture of team work and mutual support, of creativity and innovation, these are skills that will stay with her for life.”

James, 15, a student, adds: “Ever since I joined Re:ACT it’s helped me come out of my shell and give me confidence. Re:ACT is like a second family. Everybody there is kind and supportive and it’s a brilliant place to be. Re:ACT is the highlight of my week.”

Ella, 13, an acting student, adds: “Re:ACT has given me so many opportunities – proud to say I’m a member of such a lovely community! I had wanted to get involved in theatre for ages but I just didn’t know where to begin but everyone here is so amazing and I have met some friends for life! It is a great place for people to grow in confidence in their performing arts. The productions are so professional as well it’s truly incredible and inspiring!”