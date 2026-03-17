YouTuber shines a positive spotlight on Burnham‑On‑Sea in new video

A Somerset-based YouTuber has released a new video exploring what he calls the “real” Burnham‑On‑Sea, aiming to show viewers a more balanced picture of the town beyond recent negative national headlines.

Ross Collins decided to visit Burnham after reading national tabloid press reports last year describing the resort as “full of poo” and ranking it among the “worst seaside towns in the UK”.

Wanting to see the town for himself, he stayed at Haven Holiday Village Burnham‑On‑Sea and spent the weekend exploring the seafront, high street and surrounding coastline.

“Places often get labelled very quickly, but when you actually spend time there you see a very different side,” he said. “I wanted to show an honest and balanced view of visiting Burnham.”

During his visit, Ross filmed several of the town’s best‑known landmarks, including the iconic Burnham‑On‑Sea Low Lighthouse, Burnham Pier and Apex Park. He also explored nearby Berrow Beach and the wreck of the SS Nornen, which features prominently in the video.

He says what “really shone out for me was the friendliness of the locals.”

Ross began his YouTube channel after moving to Wells in August 2024 and has since been travelling across Somerset to highlight what the county has to offer.

“I didn’t expect to fall in love with Somerset as much as I have,” he said. “Even places that don’t always have the best reputation still have vibrant communities and interesting stories.”

He added that forming opinions about places without visiting them can be damaging and unfair to the people who live there. He hopes the video will encourage more visitors to come and make up their own minds about Burnham‑On‑Sea.