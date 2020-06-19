Burnham-On-Sea artists will be taking part in this autumn’s Somerset Open Studios exhibition which is set to be an online showcase of the county’s top talent.

Taking place from September 19th – October 4th, the event will go ahead using an interactive brochure in which visitors will be able to curate their own tours of artists’ works, see into studios, and hear how they develop their work through film.

Audiences will be invited to get hands on and interact with artists through a programme of talks, workshops, demonstrations and artists films hosted on Somerset Art Work’s website.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Art Works are working hard behind the scenes to transform Open Studios 2020 into a digital event, developing skills and resources as well as supporting artist members to showcase their work.”

“Much of what is developed for this year’s event will inform how future Open Studios events are produced.”

“The decision to go digital has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Somerset Art Works continue to put the safety of participating artists, audiences and staff at the centre of their decision-making.”

“For this reason, the difficult decision was taken to not invite people to visit artists’ studios in person this year, but instead develop the event digitally.”

“As a board and team, Somerset Art Works are determined not to leave a gap in the county’s cultural calendar in 2020, maintaining its annual offer to showcase the creative breadth and talent of Somerset’s artists.”

For more details, see somersetartworks.org.uk/what-we-do/art-weeks/ and look out for more details on Burnham-On-Sea.com nearer the event.