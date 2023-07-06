Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club will be holding its annual model railway show on August 26th and August 27th at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Over a dozen model railway layouts from all over the country will be exhibited at the two-day show, which will be open from 10am to 4pm both days.

Alongside this, both local and national traders will be in attendance, selling a wide range of merchandise.

Local modellers will also be on hand to give demonstrations on various aspects of the hobby.

Entry will be priced at £6 for adults with accompanied children free.

”16 layouts are booked, two demonstrators and nine traders will be there over the two days,” says a spokesman.

Pictured: The layout ‘Lizerpool’ by l owner Denis Bailey will be appearing at the show