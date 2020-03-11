Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club’s re-scheduled December model railway show will take place on Saturday and Sunday March 21st and 22nd.

15 layouts are booked to attend the show across a variety of scales at King Alfred School Academy in Burnham Road, Highbridge.

“Layouts include the award winning 009 layout Wantage, O gauge layout Somerset Lane and N gauge layout Brimscombe,” says a club’s Exhibition Manager Mark Savage.

Burnham-On-Sea Model Railway Club

There will be trade stands, free parking and accessibility-friendly access at the venue while hot food will also be available.

Entry will be priced at £5 for adults and under 16s will be free. It will be open from 10am to 4pm. A full exhibition guide can be viewed on the club website bdmrc.co.uk.

 

