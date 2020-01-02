Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to hold a fundraising screening of a comedy film this month for a local good cause.

The film Fisherman’s Friends will be shown at the cinema in Victoria Street on Monday 20th January by kind permission of cinema owner Pat Scott.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the film starting at 2pm, to be followed by a raffle. All proceeds will go to to local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

Tickets are available to buy at just £5 per person from the cinema or by calling 01278 785465.

Fisherman’s Friends is a comedy-drama based on a true story. It focusses on Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends, a group of Cornish fishermen from Port Isaac who were signed by Universal Records and achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties.

The ‘feel good film’ stars an ensemble cast headed by Daniel Mays, James Purefoy and Tuppence Middleton with David Hayman, Noel Clarke, Dave Johns, Maggie Steed, Sam Swainsbury and Christian Brassington.