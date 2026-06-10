HomeWhat's OnBurnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy to host action‑packed open day this month
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Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy to host action‑packed open day this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham Swim and sports academy

Burnham-On-Sea Swim & Sports Academy will throw open its doors on Saturday 20th June for its annual open day with a full programme of free activities and family entertainment.

The academy says this year’s event – running from 9am-4pm – will support Drowning Prevention Week, with the Swim Team taking on sponsored swim and spin‑bike challenges throughout the day to raise awareness and funds.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of free taster sessions, including swimming trials, gym access, sauna use and classes. There will also be plenty on offer for younger visitors, with children’s crafts, a disco, and face painting provided by Designada Balloons.

Adding to the fun will be roller skating from Beyondskate, plus a bouncy castle and slide supplied by Western Entertainments.

The academy says it is grateful for the support of local businesses, including Nommes, Berrow Garage and Dans Vehicle Solutions, who will be attending in person. Others unable to join on the day will still be represented, with their leaflets and business cards available for visitors.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge 

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