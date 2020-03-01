The 73rd Highbridge Festival Of The Arts, which will be held at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and other local venues, returns this week.

It runs from March 2nd-14th and will feature over 2,300 performances during the two weeks.

From speech and drama entries to dance and music, the performances will take place at three local venues: The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge Community Hall and St John’s Church in Highbridge.

The festival’s general secretary Clare Catcheside told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Last minute preparations are being made for the 2020 Highbridge Festival, which begins on Monday 2nd March with two days of Speech & Drama competition at The Princess Theatre.”

“The Dance Section of the Festival takes over between Wednesday 4th March and Sunday 8th March, again at The Princess Theatre.”

“The Festival moves to Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street on Monday 9th March for the music section, which continues until Saturday 14th March and culminates with adult choirs competing in St John’s Church, Highbridge on the Saturday evening.”

She adds: “The Festival welcomes everyone to join the audience and enjoy seeing and hearing entrants showcase their talents.”

Daily admission is by wristband, which is priced at £2 for the whole day except on the evenings of Wednesday 4th, Thursday 5th and Sunday 8th March, when groups of dancers compete at The Princess Theatre. Tickets for those sessions cost £3 and should be booked through The Princess Box Office on 01278 784464. For more information click here.

