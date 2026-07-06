Hundreds of vintage vehicles heading to West Huntspill for Sedgemoor Vintage Show this weekend

West Huntspill is gearing up for a huge celebration of heritage machinery and rural traditions when the popular Sedgemoor Vintage Show returns to the village this weekend, bringing hundreds of exhibits and two full days of family entertainment.

The nine‑acre showground, opposite The Wood Pile on the A38 between Highbridge and Bridgwater, will be packed with steam engines, tractors, classic cars, commercial vehicles and motorbikes, alongside displays of stationary engines, horticultural equipment and a working section demonstrating traditional skills and innovations from a bygone era.

Craft stalls, trade stands, children’s games and a wide range of refreshments will add to the festival atmosphere, and 2026 also sees the welcome return of the fun dog show on both days.

Club Chairman Bill Bevan says the team is looking forward to welcoming visitors back through the gates. “As a non‑profit organisation, we will once again be donating any proceeds to charity. This year we are supporting The Marion Evered Trust, who raise money for direct use in or through The Oak Children’s Ward at Musgrove Park Hospital.”

The show runs on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th July from 10am to 5pm, with free parking on site. Entry is £10 per person, with free admission for under‑16s accompanied by an adult.

The postcode for the showground is TA9 3RH, and visitors can also use What3words ///spared.flask.broad.

Sedgemoor Vintage Club was founded in 1989, and currently meets at The Activity Warehouse, East Quay, Bridgwater. Find out more at: facebook.com/sedgemoorvintageshow