A leading George Michael tribute act will perform in Burnham-On-Sea during a national tour this August.

The George Michael Story is a tribute to George featuring a full live band and video screens supporting the show, including footage of George and interviews with the man himself.

The show at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Saturday August 20th at 7.30pm will take audiences on a musical journey of George’s biggest hits in a celebration of his life.

A spokesman says: “This touring show will perform George Michael’s hits in chronological order telling in detail, the career of George and his 100 million record selling history.”

“Starting with the Wham! days and then into the Grammy Award winning ‘Faith’ album, through to George’s more mature hits, touching on some of his heartfelt songs.”

“A fun and emotional night is promised, culminating in a finale that is guaranteed to surprise and have the audience singing along.”

The event will be supporting Lovelies.Help – Charity in memory of George Michael with a percentage of ticket sales and merchandise profits donated to George Michael’s charities.

The George Michael Story is at The Princess on Saturday 20th August with tickets priced at £28 or £38 with Pre-Theatre Dinner (tables booked from 5pm).

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-george-michael-story/