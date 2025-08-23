Magician to bring matinee magic to Burnham-On-Sea theatre

A spellbinding afternoon of entertainment awaits at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre in Burnham-On-Sea this September when Malcom the Magician returns with his ‘Marvelous Matinee’.

The show takes place on Wednesday 3rd September 2025 at 2.30pm, and promises magical fun for all ages, from 3 to 104! Tickets are priced at £6.50 for over 65s and £10 for under 65s, with refreshments included in the ticket price.

“Malcom, who first discovered his passion for magic in 1980 after buying tricks for his nephew, has been performing professionally since 1999,” says a spokesperson.

“Known for never leaving home without a pack of cards in his pocket, he’s built a reputation for engaging audiences with charm, humour, and mind-bending illusions.”

The event is part of a wider programme supported by the Somerset Community Foundation, aimed at bringing inclusive and uplifting performances to the local community.

To book your seat or learn more, visit The Princess Theatre’s official event page.