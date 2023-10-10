New comedy stage play The Invisible Man is set to appear at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess theatre this month.

Our Star Theatre Company will presents The Invisible Man by H.G. Wells on Saturday October 14th at 7:30pm.

“The thought of invisibility, and the advantages it could bring to someone, has captured the imagination of millions since HG Wells’ classic story was first published,” says a spokesperson.

“The Invisible Man has been adapted many times for film, but rarely for the stage. This brand new, fast-moving, hilarious adaptation boasts 15 characters, played by just three actors, aided by quick costume changes, prop manipulation and tons of fun.”

“Brought to you by Our Star, a company who have a good time and take you along for the ride at every turn. The Invisible Man is a science fiction novel by H. G. Wells. Originally serialised in Pearson’s Weekly in 1897, it was published as a novel the same year.”

“The Invisible Man to whom the title refers is Griffin, a scientist who has devoted himself to research into optics and who invents a way to change “a body’s refractive index to that of air so that it neither absorbs nor reflects light.”

He carries out this procedure on himself and renders himself invisible, but fails in his attempt to reverse it. A practitioner of random and irresponsible violence, Griffin has become an iconic character in horror fiction.” For more information click here. Tickets are available at £13 full price and £10 Concessions (Students/OAPs).