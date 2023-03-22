Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea is set to hold four family fun days over the Easter holiday period.

The charity is holding the event at its East Huntpsill wildlife centre from Friday 7th to Monday 10th April, 10am till 4pm each day.

Entry will be charged at £5 adults, £2 children per day. Under 2s go free! Carers and their assisted person are discounted to £2 each.

A spokesman says: “Join us for four egg-citing days of fun at Secret World Wildlife Rescue. Spring is here and we’re delighted to welcome our supporters back to our centre for the first Fun Days of the year.”

“Our Fun Days are a family-friendly day out, full of activities and talks about wildlife, while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.”

The main activities and times are:

Saturday – the returns of our popular dog show! Entries from 10am for an 11:30am start. £2 per category, all entrants must have tickets for the open day. Categories are: – Prettiest Bitch – Handsomest Dog – Golden Oldie – Best Pupper – Most Appealing Eyes – Best Rescue – Best Crossbreed – Waggiest Tail – Most Smiley Face – Best Trick – Dog the judge would most like to take home (chosen from all entrants)

Online registration for the dog show will open soon. Please note that registration on the day will be cash only!

Sunday – a Golden Egg hunt. The finder wins £20! 11am and 2:30pm

“Over the whole weekend there will also be Food and drink, Wildlife talks, an Easter egg hunt every day, The Secret World learning centre, Craft/gift market featuring local artists, Secret World gift shop, selling new and donated goods, a Tombola, Giant games, Facepainting (additional charge) and an Interpretation Centre – see what goes on behind the scenes at Secret World.”

“This will be a great chance to see our new wildlife treatment centre and enjoy the interactive learning displays in the reception area. This event is suitable for all ages, and all are welcome! Please note that some areas and footpaths are loose ground/gravel and are not wheelchair accessible. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome and must be kept on leads at all times.”