12.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge based classic and modern car club celebrates its first...
News

Burnham and Highbridge based classic and modern car club celebrates its first anniversary

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge based classic car club and modern car club is celebrating its first anniversary this week.

The Somerset Misfits Petrol Heads Club was formed last June and has since gone on to attract over 30 members.

Founder Wayne Carlisle says: “We are a classic car club and modern car club that enjoys banter and a good laugh and we attend loads of events throughout the year.”

“While the club was founded in Somerset, we have members from all over the UK, including Somerset, Devon, Wales and Bristol.”

Its members – many of whom own Minis – meet regularly at The Ligthouse Pub in Burnham. The club plans to do fundraising for local groups and welcomes all. Read more here.

Previous article
VIDEO: Lorry driver found guilty of dangerous driving after truck hit overhead M5 gantry
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea to Brean beach walk to raise funds for cancer treatment for Jack, 5

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
12.5 ° C
13.9 °
10.4 °
83 %
2.2kmh
25 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com