Burnham and Highbridge based classic and modern car club celebrates its first anniversary

A Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge based classic car club and modern car club is celebrating its first anniversary this week.

The Somerset Misfits Petrol Heads Club was formed last June and has since gone on to attract over 30 members.

Founder Wayne Carlisle says: “We are a classic car club and modern car club that enjoys banter and a good laugh and we attend loads of events throughout the year.”

“While the club was founded in Somerset, we have members from all over the UK, including Somerset, Devon, Wales and Bristol.”

Its members – many of whom own Minis – meet regularly at The Ligthouse Pub in Burnham. The club plans to do fundraising for local groups and welcomes all. Read more here.