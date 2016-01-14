Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge News
Town Council objects over Highbridge Asda store’s plan for 24-hour deliveries
Town councillors have objected against proposed changes by Asda in Higbridge to introduce 24-hour deliveries amid concerns about late noise.
Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to retrieve garden parasol blown up a tree
A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out on Monday evening (April 19th) to deal with an unusual incident.
Deadline nears for Somerset Medal to honour unsung heroes of pandemic
From vaccinators to van drivers, health staff to home-schoolers, countless people have kept Somerset going over the last 12 months – and now Somerset County Council is honouring them with a new accolade.
Kickstart work placements offer career boost for young people in Burnham area
Young people in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being given a great opportunity to prove themselves and get a first step on the career ladder with the launch of a new initiative. Somerset County Council has partnered with local employers to...
Three rescued from car left on its side following early morning crash
Three people were rescued from a car left on its side after an early morning crash on Monday (April 19th).
Burnham and Highbridge Mayor presents four residents with Civic Awards
Four residents from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge were honoured for their outstanding service to the local community by being presented with Civic Awards by the town Mayor on Sunday (April 18th).
Two vehicles rescued by BARB in a day after getting stuck on Brean beach
Burnham-On-Sea's BARB Search & Rescue was called out twice to Brean beach on Sunday (April 18th) to rescue stranded cars.
Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to help tackle ‘deliberate’ house blaze
Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to tackle a property blaze in Bridgwater early on Sunday morning (April 18th).
First Bus unveils new timetables with changes to some Burnham-On-Sea services
Some bus times from Burnham-On-Sea have changed over the past week with the launch of new Spring timetables.
New-look sweet shop Sugar Rush opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre
A confectionary shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre has opened with a new look this week.
Burnham-On-Sea given a boost on first weekend since shops and pubs re-open
Burnham-On-Sea businesses are enjoying a busy weekend of trade as people take advantage of the good weather on the first weekend since the easing of lockdown.
Somerlap offers £1,000 reward for information following break-in
Police have this week appealed for witnesses and information after thieves broke into a fencing, timber and garden supplies business in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.
Cancer Research charity box stolen and till money taken in Burnham shop thefts
Thieves have stolen a full charity collection box and grabbed money from a till in the latest in a wave of incidents at Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops.
Highbridge man given indefinite hospital order after killing neighbour
A man from Highbridge, who killed his neighbour in Edithmead near Burnham-On-Sea while mentally unwell, has been handed an indefinite hospital order.
Highbridge fundraiser set for 102km trek to help local RSPCA wildlife centre
A Highbridge fundraising walker is set to pull on his walking boots for charty this summer to take on a huge 102km challenge.
Somerset health leaders urge people in Burnham area to keep following Covid rules
Somerset public health leaders are urging residents and visitors in the Burnham-On-Sea area to keep following Covid safety rules while enjoying the Spring weather.
98% of Somerset children offered primary school places at one of top three choices
More than 98 per cent of Somerset children were offered a primary school place at one of their top three choices, the County Council’s latest school admission figures show.
Burnham’s Ritz Cinema to re-open in May as new state-of-the-art £30,000 kit arrives
Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has this week confirmed it will be re-opening to customers next month after installing a new state-of-the-art £30,000 digital projector.
New Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon Palm Beach opens its doors for the first time
A new beauty salon in Burnham-On-Sea has opened its doors for the first time this week.
Burnham leisure club says it won’t re-open to public until after tourist season
A Burnham-On-Sea leisure club won't re-open to the general public until later in the year in a bid to stay 'Covid safe', its owners have decided this week.