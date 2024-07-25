New family fun day coming to Burnham on July 31st in place of Apex Park Playday

A new family event is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday July 31st in place of Apex Park’s Playday which has been cancelled due to a funding shortfall caused by Somerset Council’s financial cutbacks.

The Apex Park Playday organisers said in January that the event was under threat and then in March confirmed the cancellation.

Now, the group behind Burnham’s regular car boot sales has stepped forward to announce a new family event will be held on Wednesday July 31st at the BASC sports ground from 11am-4pm.

Organiser Paul Goodyer, pictured, says: “We are excited to announce a new event for Burnham on July 31st – a ‘mega mascot fun day’ with lots of childrens characters, inflatables, children’s rides and entertainment.”

“There will also be Dinky Dino shows at 1pm and 3pm, JS Kids magic shows at 12noon and 2pm, plus craft and food stalls. Entry will be £2 per adult and free for accompanied children.”

There will also be a car boot sale at £10 for all vehicles. Other entertainers and organisations can attend by contacting Paul in advance by email at ppeventsltd@hotmail.com or calling 07900 621199.