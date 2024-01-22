The future of Playday at Highbridge’s Apex Park is under threat due to a funding shortfall since Somerset Council announced their current financial pressures.

The event’s committee are appealing for help from businesses and individuals to offer funding for activities to provide children with a free day of children’s play. Last year’s Apex Park Playday attracted 6,000 visitors.

“The committee are looking to raise £3,000 to enable the day to take place, in addition to other grants which they’ll need to apply for,” says organiser Rosie Pike, pictured above with helpers and supporters.

“Playday is one of the largest such events in the country and started at Apex Park in 2009.”

“It allows parents to have a day-off from spending their hard-earned money to keep children entertained for free during the summer holidays, as well as allowing families to spend quality time together, having a picnic and exploring Apex Park.”

“There’s normally over 40 free activities, all of which needs funding for the 5,000 (average) visitors which attend each year.”

Apex Park Playday is one of the largest such events in the country and allows parents to have a day-off during the holidays, as well as encouraging families to spend quality time together. The park receiving a Green Flag Award.

Somerset Council members will vote on the authority’s budget for 2024/25 at a meeting on 20th February. It comes after Somerset Council declared a financial emergency in November 2023. It has to find £100m of savings to avoid going effectively bankrupt.

If you or your organisation would be willing to make a contribution to the day, contact rosiepike47@gmail.com mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com.