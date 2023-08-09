Crowds of families flocked to Highbridge’s Apex Park on Wednesday (August 9th) when the hugely popular PlayDay returned.

Organisers said an estimated crowd of 6,000 youngsters headed to the event with families during a day of warm sunshine, just a week after it was originally cancelled due to storms.

More than 30 free children’s activities were set up around the park, ranging from a climbing wall and football, to face painting, radio-controlled boats and fishing.

Rosie Pike, Chair of Sedgemoor Playday Committee, said: “Just wow! What a fabulous PlayDay with approximately 6,000 children attending. There was a lovely atmosphere and we are grateful to all activity holders and staff but most of all a big thank you to the children. Their happy faces make it all worthwhile.”

Burnham Lions Club and the Friends of Apex Park were among the army of volunteers who helped the Playday run smoothly, assisted by Somerset Council staff. Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard opened the event, pictured above.

Apex Park Playday is one of the largest such events in the country and allows parents to have a day-off during the holidays, as well as encouraging families to spend quality time together. The park recently celebrated receiving a Green Flag Award for its facilities.

Pictured: Sedgemoor Playday at Apex Park (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)