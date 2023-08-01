Organisers of this week’s Playday at Apex Park in Highbridge have announced it is cancelled due to the threat of bad weather tomorrow.

This year’s Playday was scheduled to take place on Wednesday (2nd August) from 10am-3pm with dozens of activities. The event often attracts up to 8,000 people.

Rosie Pike, Chairperson of the Playday Committee, said: “It is with a heavy heart that the committee have decided to cancel the playday due to the weather warning that we have received.”

”I can’t tell you how sorry I am and I am feeling absolutely gutted for the activity holders and the children. We have been running an event at Apex Park for 14 years and apart from during the COVID-19 pandemic we have never had to cancel.”

“The voluntary committee are working hard behind the scenes to try and agree a new date with activity holders and essential facilities such as toilets, parking and first aid. Further information will be released if this is possible.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows a high chance of heavy rain in the area during Wednesday.

The 2022 Playday at Apex Park drew a bumper turnout as it returned for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Playday is held to let parents have a day off from spending their hard-earned money to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays while encouraging families to spend quality time together at the park.