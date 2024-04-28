Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church to hold tea and cake fundraiser for Dementia UK

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to the town’s St Andrew’s Church when it takes part in Dementia UK’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Everyone is invited to come along for a piece of cake and a cuppa on Thursday 2nd May between 11am and 12.30pm in the church to chat and enjoy each other’s company while raising money to help fund more dementia support.

During May, Dementia UK is encouraging people across the country to get together at home, at work, or in the local community to host a Time for a Cuppa event to help the charity to continue delivering vital support to families with dementia.

A Dementia UK spokesperson says: “Dementia UK’s dementia specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, provide life-changing advice and support, to anyone affected by dementia. But with rising numbers of families impacted by the condition, thousands of people are not getting the support they need.”

Reverend Sharon Eldergill says: “At St Andrew’s we are very aware of the challenges faced by those living with and affected by dementia, and are keen to be a support right here in the community.”

“Our monthly 3rd Thursday open to all and dementia friendly service is greatly enjoyed, and the team involved thought the time for a cuppa coffee morning would be a delicious additional way to offer further support and fundraising for Dementia UK, helping to ensure that everyone has access to a specialist dementia nurse.”

“By making Time for a Cuppa, you can help ensure no one has to face dementia alone. So please come along to St Andrew’s Church this Thursday 2nd May between 11am and 12.30pm to enjoy cake and conversation, and to make a difference to those living with Dementia.”

“Friends, families, and neighbours can come together to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake in return for a donation to the charity. Every cuppa poured and penny raised will help the charity to grow the number of specialist dementia nurses so more families can access their support.”