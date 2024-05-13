New Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge elected by councillors

A new Mayor for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge was elected by town councillors last night (Monday, May 13th).

Cllr Sharon Perry, 60, says she is “greatly honoured” to take on the role of Mayor alongside her Deputy, Cllr Roger Keen.

Sharon has lived in Burnham-On-Sea for over 30 years and worked as a teacher at Churchfield School in Highbridge until she retired. She has been a town councillor in the Burnham Central ward since 2022.

She thanked the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, for “her dedication and hard work across the area” during the past two years.

Sharon adds: “I am greatly honoured to be chosen as Mayor – Lesley will be a hard act to follow. She has been a dedicated and hard-working Mayor and has used her passion for community engagement and communication skills to bring together volunteers and groups to wotk together improve our two towns.”

“She has led from the front on many projects including climate and ecology plan, Highbridge regeneration, the growing group, and improving relations with our local Police force. Although she will be relinquishing her role as Mayor, I know she will continue to be involved in many of these interests on our behalf.”

Lesley said being Mayor had been a “huge honour” and she wished Cllr Perry well in her new role. She thanked her deputies and the council team for their support over the last two years.

Pictured: Top – New Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry; Centre – Cllr Sharon Perry with former Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard; Above – Cllr Sharon Perry with Deputy Mayor Cllr Roger Keen

Burnham-On-Sea news