Wed May 15, 2024
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea youngsters welcome local policeman to their daycare centre

Burnham-On-Sea youngsters were excited to welcome an officer from the town’s Police Station to their daycare centre this week.

The children from Octopus Childen’s Daycare have been learning about how different occpuations help them in the community.

“We were lucky enough to have a visit from the local Police community support officer,” says a spokeswoman.

“He spoke to the children about his job role and how he helps people and keeps the town safe.”

“The children enjoyed having a look inside the police van and listening to the sirens which they all got excited about!  We really appreciated the visit.”

