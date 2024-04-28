Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe cancelled this week due to PCC election

Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe won’t be held this Thursday (May 2nd) due to the elections for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

The cafe would usually be held in Burnham Methodist Church in College Street when volunteers are on hand to help repair household items.

A spokesperson says: “We’ve had to cancel the Repair Cafe on Thursday 2nd May because of the election using our premises as a voting station.”

Burnham and Highbridge residents will be able to vote in Thursday’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) election for the Avon and Somerset Police Area, as we previously reported here.

It comes ahead of the election on Thursday 2nd May when voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area and the whole of the Avon and Somerset Police Area will vote to elect their new Police and Crime Commissioner.

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is usually held every first Thursday of the month at the Waffle Hub in College Street.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

The Town Council encouraged residents to use the Burnham and Highbridge repair cafes, both of which launched last year.