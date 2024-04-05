The list of candidates standing in the Police and Crime Commissioner election for the Avon and Somerset Police Area was announced on Friday (5th April).

It comes ahead of the election on Thursday 2nd May when voters in the Burnham-On-Sea area and the whole of the Avon and Somerset Police Area will vote to elect their new Police and Crime Commissioner.

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) oversees the local police force and ensures they are prioritising what matters to you.

The Avon and Somerset Police Area includes Bath & North East Somerset Council, Bristol City Council, North Somerset Council, South Gloucestershire Council and Somerset Council.

The candidates standing in the Police and Crime Commissioner election are:

Benet Allen, Liberal Democrats

Katy Grant, Green Party

Clare Moody, Labour and Co-operative Party

Mark Shelford, Conservative Candidate

The full list of candidates including candidate statements can be viewed at www.choosemypcc.org.uk from 9am on 10 April or residents can call 0300 131 1323 to request a booklet to be sent to them.

To vote residents must be on the electoral register. If you are not on the electoral register at your current address, you must register to vote by midnight on Tuesday 16 April.

It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you have any queries, you can call Somerset elections office on 0300 123 2224.

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday 17 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 24 April.

Residents without accepted photo ID wishing to vote in person will also need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Those who are registered to vote at the polling station but have not got an accepted photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before the deadline at 5pm on Wednesday 24 April. If you have any questions about Voter ID or would like to request a paper form to apply for the Voter Authority Certificate, contact 0300 123 2224 or e-mail elections@somerset.gov.uk

Will Godfrey, Police Area Returning Officer for the Avon and Somerset Police Area, said: “This is an important election for our area, so please make sure you’re registered to vote in time for the deadline. You can vote either at a polling station, by post or by proxy. If you wish to vote in person, please remember you will have to take accepted photo ID with you.”

For further information on the Police and Crime Commissioner election visit www.avonpccelection.org.uk