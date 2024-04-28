Burnham-On-Sea youngster, 11, takes on 1.5km swimathon for cancer support charities

A Burnham-On-Sea youngster is set to 60 lengths of the town’s pool – or 1.5km – to raise funds for two charities.

Charlie, 11, is taking part in the 1.5K Swimathon at Burnham Swim and Sports Academy for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Mum Joanna Boyd says: “He’s been training hard and trying his best to raise as much money as possible for these incredible charities and has already reached his target of £100.”

“He has done swimming lessons at Burnham Swimming Pool for the last five years and is currently at stage 9, but he’s never done any kind of competitive swimming before.”

“He loves being in the water and wanted to set himself a challenge and raise vital funds for charity. 1.5K is the equivalent of 60 lengths of a pool – 1500m, nearly a mile!”

“He is fundraising for two incredible causes: Cancer Research UK to research and find a cure for Cancer, and Marie Curie Charity that are here for people with any terminal illness, and providing support to them and those close to them from diagnosis to bereavement.”

“Both these charities are very close to our heart after losing many family members to this cruel disease.”

Charlie says: “I am 11yrs, I’m now in my final year at Primary School and I have had swimming lessons since being 5 years old.”

“I have never done any kind of competitive swimming before but I love being in the water and wanting to set myself a challenge and raise vital funds for charity.”

“During the 2024 Easter holidays I became aware of the Swimathon event in April, and thought I would set myself a challenge of completing 60 lengths.”

See his fundraising page here