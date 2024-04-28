Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reaches big milestone

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reached a milestone on Saturday (April 27th) when the event notched up its 100,000th finisher.

William Cullen, a regular at Burnham’s Parkrun, who was also pacing, was the person who completed the 100,000th finish.

Spokesman Stuart Anderson, Co-Event Director, says: “That’s a total of 500,000km people have run, walked or a mixture of the two since our Parkrun started in 2015.”

“Saturday was the 386th event, and we have had 14,839 different people taking part.”

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun occurs every Saturday morning at 9am in Apex Park. It is free to take part, and organisers encourage people of all ages (from 4 upwards) and abilities to take part.

Participants can run or walk the 5km course, and although timed, it is not a race. For more details see the website.