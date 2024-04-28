6.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Apr 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reaches big milestone
News

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reaches big milestone

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reached a milestone on Saturday (April 27th) when the event notched up its 100,000th finisher.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reached a milestone on Saturday (April 27th) when the event notched up its 100,000th finisher.

William Cullen, a regular at Burnham’s Parkrun, who was also pacing, was the person who completed the 100,000th finish.

Spokesman Stuart Anderson, Co-Event Director, says: “That’s a total of 500,000km people have run, walked or a mixture of the two since our Parkrun started in 2015.”

“Saturday was the 386th event, and we have had 14,839 different people taking part.”

The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun occurs every Saturday morning at 9am in Apex Park.   It is free to take part, and organisers encourage people of all ages (from 4 upwards) and abilities to take part.

Participants can run or walk the 5km course, and although timed, it is not a race.  For more details see the website.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reached a milestone on Saturday (April 27th) when the event notched up its 100,000th finisher.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun reached a milestone on Saturday (April 27th) when the event notched up its 100,000th finisher.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea youngster, 11, takes on 1.5km swimathon for cancer support charities
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea firefighters tackle car fire in East Huntspill

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
6.7 ° C
9.4 °
5.1 °
85 %
1.3kmh
23 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com